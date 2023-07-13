PVR’s Delicious Surprise! Plex Chain Cuts Food Prices After Viral Tweet

Popcorn and a cold drink are two things that usually enhance the experience of watching a movie in a theatre. However, it has started becoming a problem for moviegoers as the prices of food inside a cinema hall are quite high. Sometimes, these popcorns and cold drinks are so expensive that their rates are even higher than the ticket prices. There have been several complaints made by people on social media, but it has had no effect on their prices. But now, PVR, a multiplex chain, has brought in some discounts on the prices of food after a person tweeted about his experience of the skyrocketing prices of popcorn and a cold drink.

PVR introduces discounts and offers on food

Recently, a journalist complained about the high price of cheese popcorn and cold drink that he had to pay at PVR. He posted a picture of his bill, where the food was priced high, and his total bill came to Rs 820 for cheese popcorn and a Pepsi. Now, the multiplex chain has responded to the situation and introduced new discounts and offers. They even slashed the prices of some food items on the menu.



The official Twitter page of PVR wrote, “We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India.”

According to the new offer, on weekends, PVR will be offering unlimited popcorn and Pepsi refills. On weekdays (Monday to Thursday), they will be offering various snacks, including burgers, popcorn, nachos, and Pepsi, for Rs 99.

Netizens react

Netizens were delighted to hear about the offers and even lauded the multiplex chain for its discounts.

One user wrote, “You guys are the best.”

Another user said they “appreciate” the fact that the multiplex chain reduced prices of food.

A third user commented, "Der aye durust aye .. good decision.. will help bring people back to the theaters .. it had become unavailable to go and enjoy a movie with family.. the cost was almost similar to a long drive followed by a dinner at a pretty good place"