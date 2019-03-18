Race for YouTube top spot gets intense as PewDiePie less than 1100 subscribers ahead of T-Series

The ongoing race for YouTube supremacy between popular Indian music brand T-Series and PewDiePie has become close once again with the latter just 1100 subscribers ahead of T-Series at 16:00pm IST on Friday.

It is to be noted that Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie is the most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years and the fight between T-Series and PewDiePie for the most subscribed channel on YouTube started around six months ago.

Though T-Series has managed to race ahead of PewDiePie three-four times, the Indian music brand had failed to maintain it leads for long. T-Series overtook PewDiePie for about eight minutes on February 22.

Few days ago, T-Series Chairman Bhusan Kumar had appealed more people to follow T-Series. “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” he had tweeted.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World`s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar`s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It`s a historic moment for all of us. So let`s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," he spoke in a video message.

T-Series had around 30 million subscribers on its YouTube channel at the beginning of 2018 but its subscriber list jumped to over 70 million in just six months, thanks to the introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service.

T-Series is a popular music brand in India since the 1980s. Bhushan Kumar is the son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated in 1997 by the underworld. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.