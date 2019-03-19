Race for YouTube top spot gets very close as PewDiePie less than 400 subscribers ahead of T-Series

Indian music brand T-series is on course to race ahead of PewDiePie in the race to YouTube supremacy as the PewDiePie was just 370 subscribers ahead of T-Series at 22:30pm IST on Tuesday.

At present Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie is the most subscribed YouTube channel. It is to be noted that PewDiePie is sitting pretty at the top position for the last six years and T-Series started posing a serious threat to PewDiePie for the most subscribed channel on YouTube started around six months ago.

It is to be noted that T-Series has managed to win the race three-four times but the Indian music brand had failed to maintain its leads for long. On February 22, T-Series managed to dethrone PewDiePie from the top slot for about eight minutes.

Few days ago, T-Series Chairman Bhusan Kumar had appealed more people to follow T-Series. “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” he had tweeted.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World`s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar`s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It`s a historic moment for all of us. So let`s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," he spoke in a video message.

T-Series had just 30 million subscribers on its YouTube channel at the beginning of 2018 but the Indian music brand witnessed a drastic jump in its subscriber to over 70 million in just six months. This became possible only after the introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service.

T-Series is a well-known music brand in India since the 1980s. It was founded by Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated in 1997 by the underworld. Bhushan Kumar is the son of Gulshan Kumar. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.