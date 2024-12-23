In an extraordinary display of devotion, Rohini Arju, a veterinarian and spirituality content creator, has taken her admiration for YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, to viral heights. Sharing a series of heartfelt posts and videos on Instagram, Rohini professes her love for the influencer, referring to him as her "Swami" and "everything."

A Viral Declaration of Love

One video, now garnering over a million views, shows Rohini celebrating Karwa Chauth with a photo of Allahbadia. Dressed as a bride, she performed traditional rituals, worshipped his image, and even shared food with the photograph—a gesture that has captivated some and raised eyebrows among others.

In her posts, she often expresses her unwavering affection, writing, "Swami, I’ve waited lifetimes for you, and now, in this one, we are finally becoming ONE soon, as Husband and Wife."

Her Instagram account, which has over 45,000 followers, is filled with similar displays of admiration. From tattooing Ranveer's name on her shoulder to showcasing bridal mehendi featuring his name, Rohini's dedication is both striking and unconventional.

The Mixed Reactions

While many viewers find her posts entertaining or fascinating, others have criticized them as "creepy" and "problematic." Social media users have questioned her motives, suggesting the content is a strategy to garner engagement using Allahbadia's name.

Rohini's Response to Critics

Acknowledging the backlash, Rohini remains unfazed, stating, "Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some may label me as crazy and delusional. But I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, Ranveer Allahbadia." Her posts often feature deeply personal messages, where she expresses her dreams of uniting with him, despite not knowing how he feels about her.

The Controversial Content

From sleeping next to his portrait to taking walks while holding it close, her posts are a blend of devotion and theatricality that have left the internet divided. While some applaud her creativity and dedication, others question the line between admiration and obsession.

Whether a bold declaration of love or a carefully crafted spectacle, Rohini's actions have placed her—and Ranveer Allahbadia—under the social media spotlight.