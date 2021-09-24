Ratan Tata hails employee for sharing umbrella with stray dog, calls it 'heartwarming'

Even as heavy rains batters Mumbai and most parts of India, a random photograph of a man standing in the rain holding an umbrella with a dog belivied to be a stray animal standing next to him has caught the attention of the internet.

The image is being hailed by the netizens as an act of random kindness. As per reports, the man is an employee of Taj Mahal Palace and as word of the image got around, former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata shared the picture o his soical media handle calling it 'heartwarming'.

On Instagram, Tata posted the image with the caption: “Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."

Since it was shared, the post has gathered over a million likes. The post has also generated beautiful reactions from users who cannot help but heap praises on the man.