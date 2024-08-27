Red Swift Amidst Lane Of Porsches In Bengaluru Traffic Surprises Riders, Watch Viral Video

Bangalore is famous for numerous reasons, out of them one is its heavy traffic, now and then, a video of the same surface on the internet. Similarly, a surprising video showing the scene of Bengaluru’s traffic went viral on the internet highlighting the scene of the heavy jam with luxurious cars stuck in them. The video soon became popular, collecting millions of views, likes, and comments.

The video surfaced on Instagram, showing many luxurious Porsche cars stuck in heavy traffic. Interestingly, a Swift standing amidst the lane of expensive vehicles stole people’s attention.

Watch The Viral Video:

The viral clip was posted by Va Supercars with the caption, “When Porsche decides to take over!” In the video, the camera person showed the scene of a signal where the road is seen blocked with vehicles waiting in the queue for the traffic to clear. In the short video, a lane of luxurious cars was spotted, stuck in the jam with a Swift car standing amidst them.

The car shown is Porsche which is one of the luxury car brands in the world. As per reports, the company was started in 1948 with 356 types of vehicles.

The recording went viral with millions of views over 3.6 lakh likes and numerous comments. Netizens are surprised to see a swift car in the lane full of Porsche and are enjoying the video leaving various comments.

Here is the reaction of the internet users:

One of the users said, “One swift with full turbo engine and suspension.” Second commented, “ Red Swift be like: I also know how to write an essay.”

Third said, “Bro can afford these cars but can’t afford plane tickets to leave.” Fourth user jokes, “1 wrong step and your entire generation in financial depth.” Fifth added, Chandigarh supercars laughing in the middle, because they don’t hide in corners.”