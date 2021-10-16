हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Remember Mr Bean? This Italian duo’s uncanny resemblance will leave you in splits- Watch

An Italian duo’s uncanny resemblance to Mr Bean has taken the internet by storm. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/fabiola.baglieri

New Delhi: Most of us have childhood memories of watching Mr Bean and laughing out loud at his shenanigans. We look at British actor Rowan Atkinson, who played the comical character, and think of him as Mr Bean, even if he is acting in a drama. 

Although the popular show ended quite a while back and a couple of movies were made for the fans later, the internet is once again reminded of their favourite comic character. An Italian duo’s uncanny resemblance to Mr Bean has taken the internet by storm. 

Fabiola Baglieri and Arnaldo Mangini have entertained their audiences just like the character they resemble. Sharing a picture with Arnaldo, Fabiola wrote on Instagram, “hey! It’s Mr. Bean and his daughter here! Go to find the pic in the beauty version for looking at the difference! I’m posting this pic for celebrating the 600k here and 7 millions on the other app!” 

The picture shows the duo making comical expressions as they pose for the camera. Have a look at Mr Bean’s doppelgangers:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared  (@fabiola.baglieri)

Reacting to the picture, one of the users asked, “Are you Mr. Bean’s real daughter and you really look like him, wow.” While another wrote, “Aww so wholesome”. 

Fabiola Baglieri and Arnaldo Mangini have also posed with Mr Bean’s friend ‘teddy’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared b(@fabiola.baglieri)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared b (@fabiola.baglieri)

 

Here’s to hoping the duo don’t find themselves in trouble like Mr Bean! 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
