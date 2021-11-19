हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Restaurant bans Chinese man for eating too much at ‘All You Can Eat’ buffet

Eatig a loyt can get you banned even if the restaurant has announced a buffet.

Restaurant bans Chinese man for eating too much at ‘All You Can Eat’ buffet
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

A Chinese man named Mr Kang has been banned for eating too much by an eatery trying to make money through ‘all you can eat’ buffets in Changsha city. The man has been prohibited by the restaurant after eating many times.

A report published on BBC has said that Kang told Hunan TV about his eating experiences at the food joint. He claimed to have eaten 1.5 kg of pork trotters the first time he visited the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city. In his second visit, he ate 3.5 to 4 kg of prawns. This apparently put a hole in the owner’s pocket as he suffered big losses.

Kang actually has questioned the restaurant policy of announcing free food in offered buffet. He asks if it is his fault if he could eat a lot.

READ | Man found living in jungle in his Ambassador car for 17 years

The man doesn’t seem to be at fault in the first glance as it was the restaurant which announced the offer.

Many eateries in India also keep giving such offers to their customers, and they don’t mind even if somebody eats beyond the usual limits.

