Retired Mysuru teacher, aged 73, seeks Brahmin husband, matrimonial ad goes viral

MYSURU: An elderly retired female teacher in Karnataka's Mysuru sparked a debate after she released a matrimonial ad seeking a husband or primarily 'a companion for the rest of my life'. The female teacher is 73-year-old and is a divorcee. Her decision to find a companion for herself at her age has resulted to a debate with many applauding her positive attitude towards life.

The ad, which has now been widely shared on social media, drew cheers from youths who said her decision is most likely to break cultural stereotypes in society. There are some who feel that the ad is an eye-opener for a society where the elder people are mostly neglected with growing age and often face loneliness.

In the matrimonial ad, the woman stated that she is looking for an alliance with a man, who is healthy and older to her, and mandatorily a Brahmin, of her community. The woman stated that she has lost her parents and has been leading a lonely life for a while. She added that her first marriage had ended in divorce, which was painful and it, therefore prevented her from re-marrying all these years. However, she further adds that she now fears walking home from the bus stop or leading a life alone and hence, is looking for an alliance.

"I don't have a family of my own. My parents are no more. My first marriage ended in divorce. I fear staying alone. Thoughts that I may fall at home and fail to get help, or fear of walking home from the bus stop, have led me to look for a life partner," the woman told TOI. More than marriage and spouse in the traditional sense, she added, what she needs now is a “companion for the rest of my life” who will stay with her.