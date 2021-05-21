हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral video

Rhino plays keyboard on its birthday, leaves netizens awestruck - Watch

Adorable one-horned rhino Bandhu plays keyboard like a pro on his birthday at Denver zoo.


Credits: Denver Zoo

New Delhi: The world of animal videos is limitless and entertaining to the hilt. In the latest viral hit a one-horned rhino is showing off its talent by playing the keyboard. Now, you must have seen so many people playing a keyboard but have you ever seen a rhino playing? If not then you must watch it.

This talented rhino is named Bandhu and is just 12 years old and resides in Denver zoo. He celebrated his birthday on May 18. 

The video was shared on the official account of Denver Zoo on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Birthday, Bandhu! Our resident male greater one-horned rhino turns 12 today! It might be his birthday, but Bandhu wanted to treat you all to a special song he wrote all by himself. Using his prehensile lip to compose a tune is just one of the many ways we can use enrichment to mentally and physically stimulate the birthday boy. Look out for Bandhu in Toyota Elephant Passage on your next visit to Denver Zoo!”

Watch the talented rhino playing the keyboard:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Denver Zoo (@denverzoo)

In the video, one of the female staff of the zoo brings a keyboard in front of Bandhu-the rhino and he immediately starts playing with its upper lip. 

The comments section is filled with astonishing compliments like, “He’s so talented”, “He is amazing!”, “Love that lip Bandhu”, “Give that man an Emmy!”

This adorable video went viral within a couple of hours and got more than twenty thousand likes and views.

