Rhinoceros

Rhino takes a tour of deserted roads in Nepal, chases man in viral video

It shows the rhinoceros taking a stroll along the empty streets of Nepal and as soon as it noticed a man, it ran to chase him. The video has been taken near Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan

New Delhi: A video tweeted by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is going viral on social media as it shows a rhinoceros chasing a man. The clip is from Nepal, which is also under lockdown currently due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. It shows the rhinoceros taking a stroll along the empty streets of Nepal and as soon as it noticed a man, it ran to chase him. The video has been taken near Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

“So this rhino thought to take things in his own hand. Went for an inspection,” Kaswan tweeted along with the video. He also added that rhino sighting is not rare in the area.

“Btw, rhino venturing out from forest happens a lot, even without lockdown. Forward,” he said.

Watch the now-viral video here:

Twitter’s elated to see the video and the comment thread is filled with reactions from the netizens. It also invited reactions from actor Satish Shah and cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

It has collected over 1.3 lakh views till now.

In India, a nationwide lockdown has been announced till April 14.

RhinocerosNepalViral videolockdown
