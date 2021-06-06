Rhinos enjoy visitor-free time amid lockdown at Kaziranga National Park, video goes viral

Dispur: Amid the lockdown not only people are enjoying their spare time but animals could also be seen having a gala leisure time, in a video that has gone viral rhinos at National Parks are filmed enjoying their time in peace in the absence of visitors.

Rhinos at Kaziranga National Park are also having the best time. Generally, people can only see five to six rhinos in close proximity in the park but this lockdown has brought one-horned rhinos together.

About 20 rhinos were seen chilling, eating grass and drinking water in a video shared by a Twitter user. Watch:

Rhinos unlocking at Kaziranga National Park. 20 of them in one single frame.

It’s a visual treat at the famed Kaziranga National Park of Assam. A rare opportunity when you can bring twenty (20) majestic rhinoceros in one single frame. A rare beauty during park lockdown. pic.twitter.com/CN1deMW9jI — Niloy (@Niloy44376362) June 4, 2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaziranga National Park had closed its gates for tourists.