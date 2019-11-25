Rice balls bounce on the floor in Rajasthan's Phalodi! video goes viral

Jodhpur: A video has gone viral on social media in which a man can be seen making small balls of rice to eat them. However, he finds something odd in the texture of the rice, so he throws the ball on the floor. To his utter surprise, instead of disintegrating, the ball of rice holds together and in fact bounces, just like a plastic ball.

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Phalodi town in Jodhpur district, where a man, who is a priest in Adarsh Nagar's Siddhi Vinakayak Mandi, habituated of making small balls of the rice that he eats, found them to be bouncing on the floor, replicating a plastic ball.

After observing the odd behaviour of his lunch, Maharaj Birandas Dwivedi, the priest, got worried as he had consumed some of the rice and wondered if the rice was made of plastic.

Zee Media team reached Dwivedi's residence after the video went viral to whom the priest told that he has also sent the rice to the logistics department of Jodhpur for a laboratory test to determine if the rice was made up of plastic or some other fibre.

If this rice is found adulterated of plastic, it would paint a horrible picture of how people's health is being messed up, Dwivedi said.

Any explanation which tries to justify how a rice ball can bounce on a concrete floor is beyond comprehension.