हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Visakhapatnam

Rowdy history-sheeter beaten by women for misbehaving with girls in Andhra Pradesh

Today, rowdy sheeter Chinna Rao apparently tried to give some chocolates to a couple of girls who got scared and complained to their parents. 

Rowdy history-sheeter beaten by women for misbehaving with girls in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: In Visakhapatnam city, a rowdy sheeter was beaten badly by women in Malkapuram police station limits. According to locals, rowdy sheeter Chinna Rao was misbehaving with some girls (students) while commuting to a tuition centre. 

Today, Chinna Rao apparently tried to give some chocolates to a couple of girls who got scared and complained to their parents. 

Enraged over this, women in the area cornered Chinna Rao and bashed him. Furious women hit the rowdy sheeter at what seems like a local market and torn his cloths. Chinna Rao was seen struggling to get out of the situation as he did not see this coming.

Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, and took the rowdy sheeter into custody.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VisakhapatnamAndhra PradeshRowdy sheeter
Next
Story

Here’s the world’s funniest joke and scientists back it with research

Must Watch

PT10M3S

Zee Top 50: India-Russia relations in a new era