Rowdy history-sheeter beaten by women for misbehaving with girls in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: In Visakhapatnam city, a rowdy sheeter was beaten badly by women in Malkapuram police station limits. According to locals, rowdy sheeter Chinna Rao was misbehaving with some girls (students) while commuting to a tuition centre.

Today, Chinna Rao apparently tried to give some chocolates to a couple of girls who got scared and complained to their parents.

Enraged over this, women in the area cornered Chinna Rao and bashed him. Furious women hit the rowdy sheeter at what seems like a local market and torn his cloths. Chinna Rao was seen struggling to get out of the situation as he did not see this coming.

Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, and took the rowdy sheeter into custody.

