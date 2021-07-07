हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke': Russians' impressive Bhangra on Punjabi song leaves netizens amazed

A group of Russian men and women performed a fabulous dance on a Punjabi song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke.’ The video of their dance went viral on social media and people applauded their performance. 

‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke&#039;: Russians&#039; impressive Bhangra on Punjabi song leaves netizens amazed
Image credit: Twitter

Moscow: It is said that art has no barriers and boundaries and Music is one of those arts. Also, there is something magical about Indian music because whether the person understands the lyrics of the song or not, the beats of Indian songs are enough to make anyone dance. And beats of the Punjabi songs are the cherry on the cake.

One can not resist dancing when a Punjabi song is being played and the proof is in a video in which a group of Russians is seen performing Bhangra on the popular song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke.’ 

Both men and women of the dance group are dressed in Indian attire. While the four girls are dressed in red lehenga-choli, the boys are wearing kurta-pajamas and are doing a well-coordinated dance with perfect expressions.

The video shared on microblogging site Twitter is now surfacing all over social media. The video has bagged 3k likes and hundreds of comments appreciating the dance moves of the group.

