topStoriesenglish2570580
Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

Saree-clad Women Effortlessly Dive Into Tamil Nadu's Thamirabarani River - Watch Viral Video

The viral video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu is getting viral on Twitter. In the 20-second clip, a group of saree-clad elderly women can be seen enthusiastically diving into the Thamirabarani river in Tamil Nadu.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Saree-clad Women Effortlessly Dive Into Tamil Nadu's Thamirabarani River - Watch Viral Video

A viral video of a group of elderly women from Tamil Nadu diving in a river wearing sarees is going viral on social media. The viral video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu is getting viral on Twitter. In the 20-second clip, a group of saree-clad elderly women can be seen enthusiastically diving into the Thamirabarani river. They are diving effortlessly into deep water without any fear. The caption of the post reads, "Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu. I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair. Absolutely inspiring video credits unknown, forwarded by a friend." 

So far, the video has garnered 110.4K views. It has got over 1500 likes and 198 retweets.  The brilliant diving skills of the women have hooked the users to the video. It has also received numerous comments. 

Also Read: Man Gets Rajma Chawal Tattooed on his Arm, Viral Picture by Swiggy

One user wrote, "super diving amma". Another user wrote, "This usually is an everyday chore for men, women, kids, etc in village wells, diving from the top! They are perfectly deft in that."

Some users also raised concerns about whether the practice is safe or not. One user said, "Maybe someone advise them that they are terrific but saree can be risky for swimming."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful but the water seems not deep enough for diving safely."

Live Tv

Viral videoTamil NaduWomen diving viral videoTamirabarni river

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?