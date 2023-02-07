Saree-clad Women Effortlessly Dive Into Tamil Nadu's Thamirabarani River - Watch Viral Video

A viral video of a group of elderly women from Tamil Nadu diving in a river wearing sarees is going viral on social media. The viral video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu is getting viral on Twitter. In the 20-second clip, a group of saree-clad elderly women can be seen enthusiastically diving into the Thamirabarani river. They are diving effortlessly into deep water without any fear. The caption of the post reads, "Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu. I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair. Absolutely inspiring video credits unknown, forwarded by a friend."

So far, the video has garnered 110.4K views. It has got over 1500 likes and 198 retweets. The brilliant diving skills of the women have hooked the users to the video. It has also received numerous comments.

One user wrote, "super diving amma". Another user wrote, "This usually is an everyday chore for men, women, kids, etc in village wells, diving from the top! They are perfectly deft in that."

Some users also raised concerns about whether the practice is safe or not. One user said, "Maybe someone advise them that they are terrific but saree can be risky for swimming."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful but the water seems not deep enough for diving safely."