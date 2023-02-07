topStoriesenglish2570545
Man Gets Rajma Chawal Tattooed on his Arm, Viral Picture by Swiggy

A picture of a man with a permanent tattoo of his favourite dish Rajma Chawal behind the back of his arm is going viral on social media.

Feb 07, 2023

Amid valentine's week, a unique story of a man's eternal love for food has come to light. You might have come across different kinds of foodies but have you seen a foodie who can get his favourite dish tattoed? A picture of a man with a permanent tattoo of his favourite dish Rajma Chawal behind the back of his arm is going viral on social media. The viral picture has been shared by the official handle of Swiggy on Twitter. The caption of the post read, "Ever loved something so much that you wished it could stay with you forever."

The post shared by Swiggy is receiving a lot of likes and comments. It has been viewed over 29,000 times so far. Users are also giving hilarious comments on the post. 

Twitter users were quick to respond to Swiggy's question in the comments section. One user wrote, "One tattoo for Vada Pav, another for Pav Bhaji."

Another user wrote, "I will make a tattoo of chole Bhature to which Swiggy replied 'full Support'. Another user wrote, "this is the real forever."

