TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Scary! Dutch Geologist Frank Hoogerbeets Predicted Turkey, Syria Earthquake With Accuracy Four Days in Advance; Watch

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest News: While Frank Hoogerbeets and SSGOES claimed that planetary alignments play an important role behind earthquakes, netizens remained divided with many claiming that earthquakes cannot be predicted in advance. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest News: The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has brought massive devastation to the country besides unpredictable loss of lives being reported. However, if the respective governments would have paid heed to a researcher's prediction, the loss of lives could have been reduced. However, barely anyone believes in quake prediction but it's scary as well as astonishing that a researcher predicted these devastating earthquakes four days in advance based on his calculations.

Dutch geologist Frank Hoogerbeets in a tweet dated February 3 said, "Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)."

In his Youtube video, Hoogerbeets explained in detail the solar system geometry index predicting the massive earthquake. Frank Hoogerbeets is a researcher with an institute called Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGOES). 

After the earthquake hit the region, he said, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb."

While Hoogerbeets and SSGOES claimed that planetary alignments play an important role behind earthquakes, netizens remained divided with many claiming that earthquakes cannot be predicted in advance. 

Search teams and aid poured into Turkiye and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures and sometimes using their bare hands dug through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared to around 8,000 and was still expected to rise. 

