NASA

Scary & eerie! NASA posts sounds of Cosmic Reef, netizens left terrified

NASA shared the clip with caption: “The beautifully eerie “sounds” of the Cosmic Reef bring colour to life!”

Scary &amp; eerie! NASA posts sounds of Cosmic Reef, netizens left terrified
(Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: The US space agency in its latest post shared a sonification post of the Cosmic Reef. In the audio clip, two nebulae named NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 are seen in the middle of the 'Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own'. 

The clip has recorded 'eerie sounds' in the background which the netizens find both interesting and yet terrifying. The post has now gone viral and it has amassed millions of likes and has attracted numerous comments. The post has left the users confused while some found it scary, others found it interesting. 

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) post on Instagram on caption read: "The beautifully eerie "sounds" of the Cosmic Reef bring color to life! Hubble's 30th anniversary image shows two nebulae, NGC 2014 and NGC 2020. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own, the Cosmic Reef is 163,000 light-years away. The massive red nebula is a stellar nursery, while the smaller blue nebula is created from material ejected from the star at its center. Red indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, and blue indicates oxygen. In this sonification, blue was assigned higher pitches and red lower pitches."

The credits have been attributed to SYSTEMSounds by M. Russo, A. Santaguida.

Since it was posted on November 3, the post has been viewed by nearly 10 lakh people, and the comments just keep on pouring.

One user wrote, “Sounds like cosmic car breaks screeching to a halt. Pretty cool.” Another wrote, “Looks like they had a happy Halloween up there.” “So beautiful it is,” wrote one user. “Sounds kinda scary compared to others,” wrote another, “I love it,” expressed another user. Also, seveal comments were Halloween-inspired too. 

