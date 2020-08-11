Searching for Binod? Actually, we all are. So, let us explain to you the latest 'Binod' obsession of the internet

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
binod

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It's Binod, Binod and Binod on the internet since the weekend. But who Binod actually is? Why is he the current trend on social media? How did the meme fest originate? Here, we will explain it to you all. 

The word 'Binod' started as a trend after the creators of a YouTube channel named Slayy Point decided to roast the comments section of their videos. They roasted several comments, but one of the many comments which caught their attention was from a user named Binod Tharu, whose real name is Binod Thakur. 

He has a YouTube account with no videos and he comments on videos on the platform by just writing 'Binod'. Binod Thakur did the same on a Slayy Point's video and since then, 'Binod' is the favourite meme as of now.

Internet is flooded with Binod-inspired memes. Even organisations like PayTm, Swiggy, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Tinder have joined the club on social media and tweeted on it.  

Infact, the Mumbai Police and Jaipur Police Twitter handles picked on it too.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the funny memes here: 

ROFL.

