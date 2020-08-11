Searching for Binod? Actually, we all are. So, let us explain to you the latest 'Binod' obsession of the internet

New Delhi: It's Binod, Binod and Binod on the internet since the weekend. But who Binod actually is? Why is he the current trend on social media? How did the meme fest originate? Here, we will explain it to you all.

The word 'Binod' started as a trend after the creators of a YouTube channel named Slayy Point decided to roast the comments section of their videos. They roasted several comments, but one of the many comments which caught their attention was from a user named Binod Tharu, whose real name is Binod Thakur.

He has a YouTube account with no videos and he comments on videos on the platform by just writing 'Binod'. Binod Thakur did the same on a Slayy Point's video and since then, 'Binod' is the favourite meme as of now.

Internet is flooded with Binod-inspired memes. Even organisations like PayTm, Swiggy, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Tinder have joined the club on social media and tweeted on it.

We think Binod will be the first person to call and wish us at 12 tonight. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 7, 2020

We know you have a #Binod meme too. Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/tFPUlO0clm — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 7, 2020

In addition to the appreciation for #Binod, let us not forget another hero, Armaan, who has commented this on every tweet of ours for the last year. https://t.co/DNpf4CC36i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Infact, the Mumbai Police and Jaipur Police Twitter handles picked on it too.

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

What is #BINOD? B - Buckle up the seat belt before driving

I - Inform Police about any suspicious activity

N - Never drink and drive

O - Obey COVID guidelines

D - Dial 100 for any help or assistance#JaipurPolice #TeamJaipurPolice — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the funny memes here:

For those who still didn't get where this meme originated from..#binod pic.twitter.com/6vgOfFWm0N — Priya shetty (@Shyamalashetty3) August 7, 2020

Can anyone explain what is this #Binod ? pic.twitter.com/peq9bnUJ48 — Shafquat Afroz (@ShafquatAfroz) August 10, 2020

Everyone making memes on "binod"

Meanwhile binod: pic.twitter.com/53iKkacPZY — puja_writes.__ (@sanskariladki__) August 10, 2020

