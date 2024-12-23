Secret Santa Goals: Indian Employee Gifts Tub Of Dahi, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing On Viral Pic
Secret Santa exchanges can be a minefield, but one Indian office worker has set the bar hilariously high (and practical!) by gifting a tub of dahi (curd) that’s taken social media by storm.
When it comes to Secret Santa, most people stick to safe bets—books, mugs, or candles. But for one office worker in Haryana, creativity and local flair took center stage. Their ingenious choice? A no-frills, tub of curd.
Amar, a participant in this memorable exchange, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the quirky gift. The now-viral photo shows a festive Christmas tree surrounded by neatly wrapped presents, with the standout tub of dahi front and center, complete with a cheeky yellow Post-it note.
“Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kar diya. Welcome to Haryana (Someone gifted a tub of curd as a gift),” Amar captioned the post, encapsulating the humor of the moment.
Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kr diya. Welcome to Haryana pic.twitter.com/YG0cDOtndz — Amar (@ruag_rama) December 20, 2024
Social media erupted with laughter, as users flocked to the comments section with their takes on the unconventional present:
“Protein-packed gift goals!”
“Nothing says ‘I care’ like a tub of curd.”
“This is the most Haryanvi gift ever. Respect!”
While the lucky recipient’s reaction remains a mystery, it’s safe to say this tub of dahi has achieved legendary Secret Santa status. It’s not just a gift; it’s a conversation starter, a meme-in-the-making, and perhaps the most iconic office moment of the year.
Sometimes, it’s the unexpected (and slightly absurd) that truly makes the holiday spirit unforgettable.
