ShameOnKumarVishwas: Kumar Vishwas Trolled For Calling RSS ‘Illiterate’, BJP Says 'Perform Ram Katha But Dont Give Certificate'

NEW DELHI: Popular poet and politician Dr Kumar Vishwas has landed in soup for allegedly calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Swayamsewak Sangh - BJP’s ideological parent body –‘illiterate’ and questioning its understanding of the ‘Ram Rajya.’ Kumar Vishwas made controversial remarks about the Sangh Parivar during a “Ram Katha” that was organized by the Culture Department of Madhya Pradesh. The popular poet is now being heavily trolled for his remarks on the RSS and the saffron party leaders have now demanded an apology from him over the issue, failing which he won’t be allowed to perform or participate in any cultural event in the BJP-ruled state.

Why Is Kumar Vishwas Being Trolled?

The popular poet, who is become the target of the right-wing army on Twitter, was narrating an incident about the “Ram Rajya” and taxation during ancient times. While referring to an incident, Vishwas said two groups are fighting in the country today – one is the RSS, which does not know anything, they are illiterate, and the other is the Leftists, who are “misinformed.”

Taking a dig at the RSS, Vishwas further said that “there are those who have not read the Vedas at all but often give sermons on the ancient holy scriptures.

A video of Kumar Vishwas making those remarks soon became viral on Twitter generating more than 20 thousand tweets, with a majority of users trolling him for targeting the Sanghi and for his half-baked knowledge.

BJP Slams Kumar Vishwas

Launching a full-blown attack on the poet, Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders have accused him of making insulting remarks on the RSS and said that he had come to MP to perform the Ram Katha so he should do that and need not give a certificate about the Sangh Parivar.

Former Chairman of Ujjain Municipal Corporation Sonu Gehlot has warned if Kumar does not apologize to Vishwas Manch, he won’t be allowed to hold any event in Ujjain.

It may be noted that the MP Culture Department is organising a “Vikramotsav” event in the holy city of Ujjain. Many top ministers and MPs of the state are attending the event and thousands of people are coming to hear the Ram Katha from spiritual leaders and orators.

Kumar Vishwas Issues Clarification

Kumar Vishwas, who is at the center of this controversy, has now issued a video and clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the RSS. In the video, he said that he was referring to a teenager who works in his office and had asked some questions about how should the budget be. Vishwas further stated that to drive his point home, he just gave the example of “Ramayana” citing a conversation between Lord Ram and his younger brother Bharat, who was the then ruler of Ayodhya.