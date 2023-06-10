Sherpa’s Incredible Rescue From Everest Crevasse: Watch

For decades, adventurers and climbers from around the globe have flocked to Mount Everest, aiming to conquer the summit of the world's tallest mountain range. Amid tales of trekkers encountering dead climbers along the arduous journey, there are also remarkable accounts of miraculous rescues, where stranded climbers in the frigid, high-altitude region were saved. The invaluable assistance of sherpas, renowned for their expertise in guiding and supporting climbers, becomes crucial as they tirelessly strive to lead expeditions and undertake rescue operations.

Although such incidents are not uncommon, particularly during the climbing season, they often fail to capture widespread media attention.

However, a recent rescue story has emerged, shared by Gesman Tamang, an experienced mountaineer and high-altitude mountain guide. Tamang recounts how his team successfully saved a stranded sherpa who had fallen into a deep crevasse between Camp 1 and Camp 2.

To further highlight this inspiring rescue, Tamang took to Twitter, sharing a video of the mission, garnering a lot of appreciation from netizens.

— Gesman Tamang (@GesmanTamang) June 8, 2023

Sherpa Rescued From A Deep Crevasse

In the video shared on June 8, the sherpa can be seen buried in waist-deep snow, while a team of rescuers make efforts to pull him out of the deep and narrow crevasse.

Tamang, while sharing details of the rescue mission, noted that the sherpa's survival was no less than a miracle and a "reminder of the sacrifices and risks mountain workers face in making Everest expeditions possible.”

He also mentioned the brave rescues that take place during the Mount Everest climbing season. "The media tends to focus and highlight the rescues involving clients and foreign climbers, but there are lesser-known stories, such as this one, where a sherpa’s life is saved," Tamang added.

Just days before this rescue, another incident unfolded, capturing attention as a sherpa guide executed a high-altitude rescue, saving a Malaysian climber from Mount Everest. . The sherpa identified as Gelje Sherpa found the climber stranded in the mountain's "death zone" when he decided to carry him down to the base.