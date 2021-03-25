हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suez Canal

Ship blocking Suez Canal still stuck, companies losing crores everyday

The Traffic on the Suez Canal on Thursday was temporarily suspended for traffic as efforts are on to straighten the vessel that has blocked the waterway for the third day continuous day.

Ship blocking Suez Canal still stuck, companies losing crores everyday
Reuters Photo

New Delhi: The Traffic on the Suez Canal on Thursday was temporarily suspended for traffic as efforts are on to straighten the vessel that has blocked the waterway for the third day continuous day.

Dozens of vessels carrying oil and gas, and bulk vessels hauling grain have been held up at both ends of the canal giving rise to one of the worst shipping jams seen for years. As the transit through one of the world`s busiest shipping channels from both directions has been blocked it is very likely to drive up the price of essential commodities.

The waterway is used for goods, oil, grain and other products and links Asia and Europe.

The Ever Given vessel, which is 400 m (430 yard) long compared to Empire State Building in height, ran aground across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning in a diagonal fashion. It allegedly lost the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm.

Currently, eight tug boats are trying to push and pull the Ever Given free of the canal`s banks, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

"We can`t exclude it might take weeks, depending on the situation," Berdowski told the Dutch television programme "Nieuwsuur". He said the ship`s bow and stern had been lifted up against either side of the canal.

Shipping experts believe that if the blockage persists then the firms will be forced to re-route vessels which would add roughly a week to the journey.

Also, they claimed that the blockage is unlikely to be cleared within the next 24-48 hours.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suez CanalEgypt
Next
Story

Thai teen orders cheap iPhone, gets phone-shaped table instead

Must Watch

PT29M37S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Mamata Banerjee fearing saffron in Bengal?