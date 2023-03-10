Shocking: Japanese Woman Manhandled During Holi Celebration In Delhi, Slaps Man To Escape - Watch

New Delhi: Festival of colours Holi was celebrated with great fun and fervour across the country. Social media platforms are flooded with videos and pictures of people celebrating Holi with their loved ones. Amid all these celebration visuals, a video of a Japanese tourist being manhandled during holi celebration is going viral on social media. 'Bura na mano holi hai' ( a Hindi phrase that translates to Don't feel bad? It's Holi!) serves as a justification for certain people to engage in morality and decency but playing Holi is only enjoyable if the colours are applied with love. In the video, some people are seen taking out their frustration on women on the pretext of playing Holi. As per media reports, the video of the Japanese girl is from the capital Delhi. It claims that the girl came to India for the first time from Japan to play Holi.

In the video, a boy can be seen forcefully applying colours to a Japanese tourist. After this, some other boys also reach there and start misbehaving with the woman. The woman tries her best to escape from them, but the boys do not take the name of leaving her. In the end, the woman slaps a boy who tries to colour her cheeks and leaves the scene.

Actress Richa Chadha shared the video on Twitter with the caption 'Arrest these men'. This video of just 24 seconds has been viewed over 4,92,000 times, while thousands of people have also liked the video and given different reactions. This video was initially shared on Twitter with an ID named @Sweety52216366.

It has received 5,740 likes and over 1300 retweets. The post also received several comments, most of them condemning the act and demanding action against the men seen in the video. Meanwhile, a lot of users called it a common incident during Holi and feel the woman enjoyed the whole act.

Delhi Police Takes Cognisance Of The Incident

As per news agecny ANI, Delhi Police said that it has taken cognisance of viral video. It said no complaint has been received so far. Email sent to embassy for details of the woman & information on men seen in the video also being collected.