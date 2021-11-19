हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

SHOCKING! Obscene video of Pakistani woman MLA, Sania Ashiq, goes viral, gets phone threats - find out

An MLA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Taxila assembly constituency of Punjab, Pakistan, Sania Ashiq lodged a police complaint after she became a victim of cyber crime

Lahore: A woman MLA of Pakistan found herself as a victim of a cyber crime with an obscene video, allegedly featuring her, going viral. Sania Ashiq, MLA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Taxila assembly constituency of Punjab, Pakistan, had lodged a complaint with the police. 

After a long investigation, the police recently arrested a person, but they are yet to divulge any information about it. According to news reports, Sania came to know about this video last month. When she found out about it, she informed the government and the Central Investigation Agency about the whole thing, which around end of October.

According to the report of Pakistan's Ary News, on October 26, Sania Ashiq lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). She alleged that a pornographic video was going viral on social media for several days. It is being claimed on social media that the woman in the video is her but the MLA has vehemently refuted the claims and had taken to social media to detail her harassment. The MLA also complained about this to the central government of Imran Khan.

After the complaint was lodged, the police and FIA of Punjab province started investigation, which lasted for about three weeks. The police have arrested a person from Lahore but the identity of the person has not been revealed. The police also did not confirm whether the woman seen in the video is Sania or someone else. So far, it's known that the police has only said a new FIR has been registered and further investigations are on.

Some media reports claim that Sania has said she has been getting threatening phone calls. It is claimed that Sania is close to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sania has been attacking the Imran government on several issues.

 

Tags:
Viral videoObscene videoPakistan womanPakistan MLA
