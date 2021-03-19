Shocking! Popular Japanese female biker turns out to be 50-year-old uncle using faceapp

Tokyo: In an unique incident, a 50-year-old man, having huge following on the micro blogging website, posed as a young Japanese female biker for years. The Internet is stunned after Twitter user @azusagayuki with 20k followers, used his account to portray himself as a young Japanese motorcycle enthusiast who enjoys posting cute selfies and taking her Yamaha motorcycle out for a spin.

The 50-year-old man pretended to be a young Japanese female biker for a long time, while some of his followers never felt an iota of doubt about his personality, few started questioning amiss in a recent photo posted on the handle.

In one of the recent posts, accompanied by a photograph of the bike, some eagle-eyed followers took notice of a reflection in the bike’s side mirror. The reflection was that of a middle-aged man in the rearview mirror. This incident acted as the starting point of unveiling the person behind the account.

Take a look at some of the posts here:

A Japanese variety show, intrigued by the discovery, interviewed the Hokkaido biker. The interview aired on Monday and showed the biker taking off her helmet. It was in that moment when everyone found out that 'she' is actually a 50-year-old man with the same blonde shoulder-length hair posing as the girl in the pictures.

The interview further revealed that the man's name is Souya and he has been using a face-changing app on his phone for posting pictures on Twitter.

While justifying his move to pose as a young girl, Souya said, "I want to share pictures of myself riding a motorcycle, but no one wants to see an uncle."

Souya also revealed that he made the account in January 2019 with the aim of posting stories about his motorcycle adventures but it did not attract many followers, this was the reason behind his decision to pose as a young Japanese female biker.

