Shocking: T-shirts mocking tragic fall of Afghans from US aircraft put on sale online, sparks rage on internet

New Delhi: Images of a t-shirt print mocking the Afghan boys, who fell to their death from a US Air Force jet while trying to flee from Afghanistan, have gone viral on social media.

The insensitive printed tees feature a photo of US military aircraft and two people falling from it along with a caption which read, ‘Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021.’ The images have now gone viral on the internet with netizens lashing out at the club for the ‘disgusting’ print.

A user wrote, “Some human beings really are sick, and ought to be openly regarded and declared as such."

“Why do I bet we won’t be surprised by the people hawking this crap?” another user wrote reacting to the photo.

Take a look at the images here:

That is absolutely disgusting. — Tweeting is not activism (@notweetact) August 18, 2021

If I encounter anyone wearing a shirt like this, they're going to have a bad day. https://t.co/K7epAhqw1j — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) August 19, 2021

These insensitive t-shirts are being sold for 12 Euros (Rs 1050) on multiple online platforms including Tee4Sport and TShirtAtLowPrice.

