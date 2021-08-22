हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan crisis

Shocking: T-shirts mocking tragic fall of Afghans from US aircraft put on sale online, sparks rage on internet

The insensitive printed tees feature a photo of US military aircraft and two people falling from it along with a caption which read, ‘Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021.’ 

Shocking: T-shirts mocking tragic fall of Afghans from US aircraft put on sale online, sparks rage on internet

New Delhi: Images of a t-shirt print mocking the Afghan boys, who fell to their death from a US Air Force jet while trying to flee from Afghanistan, have gone viral on social media. 

The insensitive printed tees feature a photo of US military aircraft and two people falling from it along with a caption which read, ‘Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021.’ The images have now gone viral on the internet with netizens lashing out at the club for the ‘disgusting’ print. 

A user wrote, “Some human beings really are sick, and ought to be openly regarded and declared as such."

ALSO READ: Afghanistan MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he arrives in India, says 'everything built in last 20 years finished'

“Why do I bet we won’t be surprised by the people hawking this crap?” another user wrote reacting to the photo.

Take a look at the images here: 

These insensitive t-shirts are being sold for 12 Euros (Rs 1050) on multiple online platforms including Tee4Sport and TShirtAtLowPrice. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan crisisAfghanistanViralShocking
Next
Story

Epic! Faridabad Police's amusing Twitter post takes clue from SRK's 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Must Watch

PT12M28S

Taliban: Terrorist attack on Afghan journalists