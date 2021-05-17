Shocking video! Brave man catches snake, puts it in his lungi fold and walks around- Watch

New Delhi: A video of a brave man catching a snake is doing rounds on social media. You must have seen hundreds of videos of a man catching snakes on the internet, but this one is no ordinary video.

In this viral video, the man can be seen dancing with the snake after catching it, but when the snake doesn’t compile with his moves, the man puts the reptile in his lungi, wraps it around his waist and walks like nothing is going on.

The video was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Lungi has multiple uses”.

From the surroundings and dialogues, one can claim that this viral video was shot in the southern state of India. Even the man in the video can be seen wrapping around his lungi in South Indian style.

Lungi has multiple uses pic.twitter.com/V3TvrDidaQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 14, 2021

According to the reports, this video was shot several years ago and has resurfaced again, Until now the Twitter user has garnered over 18.3K views and 1.8K likes.

