हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Shocking video! CCTV footage reveals unknown woman secretly living in man's cupboard for days

A horrific video shared by Joe Cummings, a resident of New York, back in 2009 is doing rounds on social media platforms again. 

Shocking video! CCTV footage reveals unknown woman secretly living in man&#039;s cupboard for days

New Delhi: A horrific video shared by Joe Cummings, a resident of New York, back in 2009 is doing rounds on social media platforms again. 

The video is actually CCTV footage which was recorded by a home camera system in Joe Cummings’s apartment. The video starts with a brief introduction by Joe Cummings, who explains why he decided to record his living room in the first place. 

Joe Cummings thought that his girlfriend who also lived in the same apartment was stealing his share of food and lying about it. As a prank, he decided to record her in action but was utterly shocked to find out the truth. 

When Joe Cummings watched the footage a few days later he found out that a woman had been secretly living in his cupboard, stealing his food and urinating in the kitchen sink.

Watch the video here:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoTwitter videoShocking videos
Next
Story

Woman from viral video of rape and assault traced to Kerala brought to Bengaluru

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Delhi High Court issues notice to Twitter seeking answers on observance of New IT Laws