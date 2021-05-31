Shocking video! CCTV footage reveals unknown woman secretly living in man's cupboard for days

New Delhi: A horrific video shared by Joe Cummings, a resident of New York, back in 2009 is doing rounds on social media platforms again.

The video is actually CCTV footage which was recorded by a home camera system in Joe Cummings’s apartment. The video starts with a brief introduction by Joe Cummings, who explains why he decided to record his living room in the first place.

Joe Cummings thought that his girlfriend who also lived in the same apartment was stealing his share of food and lying about it. As a prank, he decided to record her in action but was utterly shocked to find out the truth.

When Joe Cummings watched the footage a few days later he found out that a woman had been secretly living in his cupboard, stealing his food and urinating in the kitchen sink.

Watch the video here: