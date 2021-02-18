हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta

#Shweta trends on Twitter after girl discusses intimate details of friend on unmuted Zoom call

On a day when the much-awaited IPL auction was trending high on Twitter, #Shweta became a strong trend for hours on the micro-blogging platform after a young girl named Shweta accidentally discussed a private conversation in front of her entire class during an unmuted Zoom call. The girl in question unknowingly discussed her friend's sex life without realising that the mic was on during the Zoom call.

#Shweta trends on Twitter after girl discusses intimate details of friend on unmuted Zoom call
Image Credit: YouTube

NEW DELHI: On a day when the much-awaited IPL auction was trending on Twitter, #Shweta became a strong trend for hours on the micro-blogging platform after a young girl named Shweta accidentally discussed a private conversation in front of her entire class during an unmuted Zoom call.

The girl in question unknowingly discussed her friend’s sex life without realising that the mic was on during the Zoom call.

At the time of the incident, the girl was discussing the private details of a boy who had asked her to keep it a secret. But she didn't realise that the mic was on and their conversation went public and caught the attention of netizens who were online.

As the girl continued to discuss the intimate details of the boy with her friend, fellow students warned her to stop since her mic was on, but in vain. The discussion continued for nearly three minutes and one of her colleagues even joked about the girl revealing her secrets to some 111 people at that time. 

The girl’s audio conversation went viral across social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram, triggering a hilarious meme-fest online. Although it's not yet known from where the video originated it’s surely reminded people how 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' had become a top trend some times back.

Here are some of those hilarious reactions by the netizens to the incident

 

 

 

 

 

