Sleep internship. Yes, you read that right! This startup will pay you Rs 1 lakh for 9 hours nap

New Delhi: Believe it or not, Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit will pay you Rs 1 lakh if you can sleep for nine hours a day for 100 days. Yes, you read that right! Sounds like a dream job, no? However, only a handful of people can crack the deal.

"Sleep on the job and get paid Rs 1 lakh. Think you can avoid binging on your favourite shows every night and just sleep for 9 hours instead? Then you could be the ideal candidate we are looking for!" Wakefit writes on its official website. Inviting applicants for the internship, the startup further explained to the people the nature of the job, skills required and the dress code.

"Just sleep. For as long as you can, as deep as you can, and as competitively as you can. You just rest. Leave the rest to us," is how Wakefit has described the job.

A "fanatical passion" for sleep and one who has the ability to sleep at any point of time is required for the internship and one who wants to break his own sleep record. The dress code at work is pajamas.

During the internship, the interns would be sleeping on the company's mattress. Wakefit will also provide counselling sessions.

As per reports, the organisation is in favour of having nap rooms at offices. It also carries a survey on "Right to work naps" asking people if their companies have nap rooms, how often does one sleep during meetings, what do you do when you feel sleepy at work.