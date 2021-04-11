Smart cat opens window to get some fresh air

New Delhi: If you believe that it is only homo sapiens who want to step out of their houses to indulge in some fun and get some fresh air, then you are absolutely wrong. In fact, your pets too don't like to be confined at one place and enjoy stepping out wander around freely. Don't believe us? Check out this video in which a cat is seen opening the window very conveniently by pulling up the lever and pushing it outside, so that it has enough space to for her to move out of her house.

This witty kitty is seen doing the act so so swiftly, as if it's her daily routine. Watch the video here.