हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pet animals

Smart cat opens window to get some fresh air

Clever kitty opens the window with her amazing tricks to get out and have some fun. 

Smart cat opens window to get some fresh air

New Delhi: If you believe that it is only homo sapiens who want to step out of their houses to indulge in some fun and get some fresh air, then you are absolutely wrong. In fact, your pets too don't like to be confined at one place and enjoy stepping out wander around freely. Don't believe us? Check out this video in which a cat is seen opening the window very conveniently by pulling up the lever and pushing it outside, so that it has enough space to for her to move out of her house.

This witty kitty is seen doing the act so so swiftly, as if it's her daily routine. Watch the video here.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pet animalsanimal videosCat loversOnline cat videosViral VideosViralanimal viral videofuny videos
Next
Story

Kid dancing to bike alert alarm leaves netizens surprised, watch

Must Watch

PT20M38S

Why Mukhtar Ansari want to buy a dangerous gun?