Viral trend

Smriti Mandhana dances to the viral ‘In Da Ghetto’ song with teammates, watch here

Smriti Mandhana has danced to the viral 'In Da Ghetto' song with some of her teammates. 

Image: Instagram

Cricketers also want to have fun when they’re off the pitch, and Smriti Mandhana is no different. The member of the Indian Women Team has posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing on the viral song trend ‘In Da Ghetto’.

While most of the popular videos made on this trend are shot in super stores, Smriti and friends have decided to do this inside a building. Her teammates—Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav—can also be seen the video flaunting their dance moves.

Mandhana wrote alongside the video that it wasn’t her idea and she was forced to do this dance video, but she received a very interesting answer from Heather Knight, the captain of the England women’s cricket team. She wrote, “Definitely your idea.”

The Indian cricketers are in Australia for the Big Bash League.

Mandhana is one of the leading run scorers for the Indian team in the last couple of years. She has played 4 Tests, 62 One Day and 84 T20 matches for the country.

