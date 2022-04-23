हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Solar eclipse

Solar eclipse on Mars: NASA's Perseverance captures amazing cosmic event- Watch

According to NASA, million years from now, the Phobos, one of the two moons of Mars, will collide with the Red Planet as it is slowly moving towards it.

Solar eclipse on Mars: NASA&#039;s Perseverance captures amazing cosmic event- Watch
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: NASA's Perseverance rover has been continuously keeping astronomy lovers on the edge of their seats since the day of its landing on the surface of Mars. From its first flight on the land of the Red Planet to its first drill on the martian land, Perseverance has managed to keep its audience on earth amazed. 

Following the same course, NASA's Mars rover has now brought us a glimpse of the solar eclipse on the Red planet. In a video shared by NASA, Phobos, one of Mars's two moons is seen coming between the Sun and Mars resulting in the solar eclipse on the red planet.

"It’s the most zoomed-in, highest-frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface," said NASA in the descriptive caption. According to NASA, million years from now, the Phobos will collide with the Red Planet as it is slowly moving towards it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

The Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.  "The rover is studying and analyzing the Red Planet's regolith, rock and dust, and is the first rover to collect and cache samples," said NASA.

