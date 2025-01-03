'Son Of Bharat Maa': Netizens Reacted To British Influencer Explaining Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Using Sand Art

Nick Booker, a 43-year-old British man from Somerset, is a social media sensation known for his videos highlighting Indian culture, history, and traditions. Having lived and worked in India for over a decade, Nick has a deep connection to the country.

As Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, prepares for Maha Kumbh 2025, one of Nick's videos is gaining significant attention online. The video, shared on Instagram, shows Nick explaining the Maha Kumbh Mela using an intricate sand model he created on a beach in Goa. So far, the video has garnered 10.6k likes.

In his Instagram caption, Nick wrote, “Explaining Maha Kumbha Mela using a sand model I made on the beach in Goa. Please share this reel with anyone who is coming or interested.”

The sand model includes a depiction of the ‘Samudra Manthan,’ a pivotal event from Hindu mythology described in the Puranas. Nick also illustrates how the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna merge to form the ‘Sangam’ and provides a detailed explanation of the Triveni Sangam's creation as the video unfolds.

In the caption, Nick shared, “I’ve been researching Prayagraj and Kumbha Mela for weeks – reading the Vishnu Purana, Matsya Purana (and Prayagraj Tirtha), Mahabharata and Ramayana, along with several academic papers and books. Over the coming weeks, I’ll share what I’ve learned leading up to Makar Sankranti when I’ll arrive in Prayagraj.”

Nick's post revealed his plans to visit Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti, further building excitement among his followers.

Netizens are impressed with the video and appreciated Nick for his depth of knowledge and beautiful visual presentation. A user said, "You deserve Aadhar card bro..." Another added, “God bless you nick. You're more indian than I am. Cheers Nick.” Several users called him more Indian than them. Users added comments like "Hope to catch up with you in kumbh", “Waah…great effort to explain…thanks…you are son of Bharat Maa.”