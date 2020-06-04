हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
spanish porn star

Spanish porn star arrested after man dies at toad venom ceremony

At the mystic ritual, the man, said to be a fashion photographer, apparently inhaled the venom of the bufo alvarius toad, which resulted in his death. The ceremony took place in the Valencian town of Enguera in July 2019.

Spanish porn star arrested after man dies at toad venom ceremony
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A Spanish porn star and two other people were recently arrested in connection with a man's death during a fatal toad venom ceremony. At the mystic ritual, the man, said to be a fashion photographer, apparently inhaled the venom of the bufo alvarius toad, which resulted in his death. The ceremony took place in the Valencian town of Enguera in July 2019.

A report in The Guardian said that the arrests have been made on “suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and violating public health laws.”

The porn star has been identified as Nacho Vidal while the fashion photographer is José Luis Abad.

“At the conclusion of an 11-month investigation, we have been able to establish that an offence of involuntary manslaughter and a public health offence had occurred, allegedly committed by those who organised and presided over the ritual,” a statement quoted in the report said.

In fact, the alleged ritual is said to very dangerous. It is, however, practiced for medicinal needs but it poses serious threat to mankind.

The bufo alvarius toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is found in North America. It secrets a powerful toxin known as 5-MeO-DMT to defend itself against predators.

spanish porn starspanish porn star arrestedtoad ceremonyviral stories
