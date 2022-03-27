SpiceJet cabin crew dances to Kriti Sanon's 'Param Sundari' in viral video - WATCH

New Delhi: The Spicejet air hostess, Uma Meenakshi, is back with another magnificent dance video of hers. Every active Instagram user might have stumbled upon at least one of Uma’s dance videos.

The SpiceJet flight attendant never misses a chance to dance, whether in an empty plane or in uniform.

In the latest video, she is grooving to Kriti Sanon’s song Param Sundari, which is composed by AR Rahman, along with two other flight attendants in their uniforms.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went crazy viral on the internet. Till now, the video has garnered thousands of likes, views and comments.

Earlier, the Spicejet air hostess has also wished her fans and followers by dancing on Deepika Padukone's famous Holi song Balam Pichkari in the middle of the aisle.

Uma Meenakshi, a Sr. Flight Attendant, has been the internet sensation for quite some time now. Earlier, she had shared a video of herself grooving to Navrai Majhi which had gone crazy viral on the web.

