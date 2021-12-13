हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sapphire

Sri Lanka unveils world's biggest blue sapphire 'Queen of Asia' weighing over 300 kgs

The rare gemstone had been found three months ago from a gem pit in Ratnapura, popularly known as gem city situated around 85 km away from capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka unveils world&#039;s biggest blue sapphire &#039;Queen of Asia&#039; weighing over 300 kgs
Image credit: Twitter

Colombo: The world`s largest natural corundum blue sapphire, named the "Queen of Asia", weighing around 310 kg was unveiled on Sunday (December 12).

The rare gem stone had been found three months ago from a gem pit in Ratnapura, popularly known as gem city situated around 85 km away from capital Colombo, but it was only shown for the first time at the residence of the gem pit owner on Sunday.

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority, the state-run institute, certified the immensely valuable gem stone and plans are underway to sell it at an international market.

Thilak Weerasinghe, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority, said that more tests are to be carried out on the gem stone.

"There could be more clean stones inside this and there are already one or two clean stones which are could be seen from outside." International gem organisations are yet to certify the precious stone.

Gem expert Chamila Suranga said that the specialty of this gem is that the gem stone is comprised of aluminum oxide, titanium, iron, and nickel.

"With the present economic situation in the country it has been decided to present this gem to the world and plans are underway to sell it at the highest amount in the international market."

In July, the world`s largest star sapphire cluster too was found from Ratnapura. Weighing around 510 kg carats, the cluster named the "Serendipity Sapphire" was found accidentally while digging a water well.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SapphireQueen of AsiaBlue SapphireSri Lanka
Next
Story

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 and Chandigarh surges big time in search, see graphs

Must Watch

PT57S

COVID-19: Kareena Kapoor infected after Karan Johar's house party