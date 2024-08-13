A new bizarre home remedy seems to emerge daily. Not long ago, snail mucin was all the rage, followed by the strange trend of using period blood. Now, another weird claim has been going viral since last week - The poop mask. Brazilian influencer Debora Peixoto recently shocked the internet by revealing her latest skincare routine- a face mask made of human faces. Her video has left the internet in disbelief.

In the Instagram video, the woman is seen removing a jar from her freezer, which she claims contains feces. She then proceeds to smear the contents across her face in a shocking act that has sparked widespread outrage. To cope with the foul odor, she clamps a clothespin on her nose, enduring the stench as she continues with the bizarre ritual.

After several minutes, she rinses off the feces, unveiling what she asserts is a visibly glowing complexion, a claim that has only added to the controversy surrounding the video.

The influencer, known for her previous viral stunt of using period blood as a facial treatment, has sparked fresh controversy with her latest experiment, claiming it helps combat aging and improve skin quality. Defending the unconventional method, she described it as "the craziest thing I've done in my life," adding that the treatment has been effective for her. "It's worked for me, and my skin has stopped flaking!" she declared in the video, proudly showcasing her post-treatment glow.

Peixoto's video has accumulated over 3.63 lakh views. Some viewers have voiced their disgust, while others are curious about the potential skincare benefits of her controversial method.

One Instagram user wrote, "Stop this madness." Another one said, "All for likes."

A gram user wrote, "Wth, there is nothing nutritious in this, this is everything toxic that is left of the food you ingest!!!!!."

Another person wrote, "Just thinking that it could be true will make me remember that every time I see one of your scenes_ what a shame. I'm going to stop following so this doesn't show up to me anymore. Next time try with chocolate. At least there's no risk of giving you a skin infection_"