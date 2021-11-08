Street food vendor makes Oreo pakodas in viral video, leaves internet stunned- Watch

New Delhi: Seems like 2021 is the era of bizarre combination of food recipes. Cringe-worthy videos of various food combinations like nutella biryani and orea maggie had in past left internist in shock.

Now another video has surfaced from Ahemdabad, where the street food vendor can be seen making and selling Oreo pakodas. This new video reminded the netizens of all the other bizarre food combinations and have left them in disgust.

As soon as the video was posted online it went crazy viral and garnered over lakh views in no time. The video was uploaded on YouTube by a channel called the Foodie Incarnate by blogger, Amar Sirohi.

The blogger in the video also informed that this peculiar dish is actually very famous among the younger population.

Here’s how the street food vendor made this dish:

The vendor generally serves it with fried green chilies and special date chutney for Rs 20/ 100 grams.