Street vendor makes Mirinda golgappa in viral video, internet is disgusted- Watch

New Delhi: India is a land of various cultures but what actually binds us all together are the culinary experiences of each and every state. With various varieties of food available and the advent of food enthusiasts and bloggers, the internet is flooded with tons of recipes that one might not have even heard about.

The year, 2021, was the year of bizarre food combinations ranging from Fanta Maggi to fire momo and from Oreo pakoda to tikki rasgulla. All these weird combinations have garnered the attention of netizens.

As we are almost done with the year, yet another video of a man from Jaipur making Mirinda golgappas has gone viral online. The video, which was posted by an Instagram page called Chatore Broothers, features a golgappa vendor selling Mirinda golgappas.

The video starts with the street food vendor shaking a bottle of Mirinda and then transferring it into a large container. Watch the viral video here:

As per the caption of the video, the odd dish is available at Golgappa Affair in Jaipur. The video has garnered more than 3 million views till now. The netizens were left in complete disgust after watching the video and expressed their displeasure in the comments box. “Mood hi kharab kar diya,” a user said. “Nonsense,” added another.

