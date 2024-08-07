Student in Visakhapatnam Indulge In Dramatic Street Fight, Netizens React- Watch

In the world of social media, now and then, strange and unique videos surface on social platforms that capture the attention of a massive audience. Similarly, a strange video went on the internet where a group of students were seen fighting in the middle of the road for some unknown reason in Visakhapatnam.

Within a few minutes after being shared on social media, the video went viral gathering massive views and comments on the video. Netizens are cracking jokes about the fight and are calling it a scene from a movie.

Watch The Video Here:

Kalesh b/w Two Groups of Students on Road (In Visakhapatnam, the students broke into two groups and fought on the road.)

pic.twitter.com/9hytm4Q4Bs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 6, 2024





The video was posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh with over 3 lakh followers on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, " Kalesh b/w Two groups of students on road (In Visakhapatnam, the student broke into two groups and fought on the road)." In the viral recording, a bunch of students are seen on the road pulling, kicking, slapping, and beating each other and the reason for the fight is still not known. Also, there is a huge crowd surrounding the place where the event is taking place. The video had crossed over 1 lakh views within few hours since posted and is still increasing.

In the middle of the fight, a man was seen jumping in between and trying to stop the chaos created on the road but the way the whole scene is covered is hilarious according to internet users. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from leaving varied reactions to the video. Some cracked jokes on the fight while others questioned the law and order situation and some also applauded the efforts shown by the man.

One of the users commented, “Movie fight scenes of their favorite heroes being recreated getting inspiration from Adrak star, Lassan star etc”

Another joined with, “Is this movie shooting? Looks like sets of Aavesham”

A third user added, “There must be the students Abdul Kalam sir was referring to when he talked about the future of India.”

The fourth user said, “Need a very good referee for such fight results.”