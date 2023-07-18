Will This Gujarat Building Outsize The Pentagon As World’s Largest Office?

After holding the title of being the world's largest office building for almost eight decades, the Pentagon, the USA's headquarters of the Department of Defense in Virginia, has now got a competitor in India. A building in Surat, which is set to get transformed into a diamond trading centre, may now be considered as world's largest office building, claimed a CNN report. Titled the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse,’ the building that is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is billed as a “one-stop destination” for more than 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders.

The 15-storey building spans over 7.1 million square feet of floor space, meaning it would clearly surpass the Pentagon (6.5 million square feet) as the world's largest office building. Besides that, the building spreads across 35 acres and has nine rectangular structures. A video of the same has been shared on Instagram that gives a glimpse into the massive structure.

Watch video here:



Surat Diamond Bourse features

The Surat Diamond Bourse, which is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in November, will accommodate the conventional needs of a commercial centre including multipurpose banquet halls like conference halls, banquets, restaurants, kitchen, and dining spaces, among other locations for offices and banking facilities. Besides that, the space will be protected with advanced security measures that will not only provide more security but will also take care of the connectivity for travellers.

Apart from that, to help with vehicle parking, a 20 lakh sq.ft. basement area has been provided, while the traffic layout provides a one-way traffic circulation.

As per the Surat Diamond Bourse website, the structure which took around four years to complete will also have a recreational zone and is a not-for-profit organization.

The building has been designed by the Indian architecture firm, Morphogenesis.