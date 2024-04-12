Swiggy Delivery Partner Caught Stealing Shoes in Viral Video, Company Reacts: Watch

New Delhi: A video capturing an Instamart delivery partner stealing shoes from outside a flat in Gurugram has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which occurred on April 9, was recorded on surveillance cameras and shared widely by users, drawing attention to the issue.

What Was In Viral Video?

The video, shared by user Rohit Arora on April 11, shows the delivery man taking a pair of Nike shoes while delivering groceries. Rohit alleged that despite the incident being captured on camera, Swiggy had not provided the delivery partner's contact details.

In the footage, the delivery man is seen arriving at the flat with a bag of grocery items. After ringing the doorbell and waiting for the customer, he notices the Nike shoes placed outside the flat. Seizing the opportunity, he stealthily picks up the shoes, hides them with a towel, and leaves the scene.

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart pic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

Swiggy Reactions

Swiggy support called and just said they can't track their rider. We need to contact their legal team or file a police complaint.



At this point its not about shoes its about safety. The rider was let into the house for delivering goods. Now we all have to think about doing it. pic.twitter.com/QEBaz1PTeC — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 12, 2024

Video Goes Viral

The video quickly went viral on the social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Bro questioned his life choices before attempting the heist. @SwiggyCares help this man out if you actually care. April 11, 2024

i thought he was going to take the white ones — Sambhav Gupta (@sambhavgupta6) April 11, 2024

New fear unlocked. Cost of camera recovered in 1 video. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) April 11, 2024

I am Only One Who Was Waiting For Him To Take Those White Shoe? — Adheera (@adheeraeditz) April 11, 2024

Swiggy cares is actually useless as always, unless we file a legal complaint they will not disclose anything and i guess they wont even take this as a complaint even for an internal enquiry! Thats how they work! April 11, 2024

Jinko shoes bahar rakhne ka aadat hai … must learn a lesson . — Punita Toraskar ( Modi Ka Parivaar) (@impuni) April 11, 2024