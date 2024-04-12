Advertisement
Swiggy Delivery Partner Caught Stealing Shoes in Viral Video, Company Reacts: Watch

The video quickly went viral on the social media platforms.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
New Delhi: A video capturing an Instamart delivery partner stealing shoes from outside a flat in Gurugram has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which occurred on April 9, was recorded on surveillance cameras and shared widely by users, drawing attention to the issue.

What Was In Viral Video?

The video, shared by user Rohit Arora on April 11, shows the delivery man taking a pair of Nike shoes while delivering groceries. Rohit alleged that despite the incident being captured on camera, Swiggy had not provided the delivery partner's contact details.

In the footage, the delivery man is seen arriving at the flat with a bag of grocery items. After ringing the doorbell and waiting for the customer, he notices the Nike shoes placed outside the flat. Seizing the opportunity, he stealthily picks up the shoes, hides them with a towel, and leaves the scene.

Swiggy Reactions

Video Goes Viral

The video quickly went viral on the social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions:

