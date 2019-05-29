close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T-Series becomes first YouTube channel to cross 10 crore subscriber-base

T-Series becomes first YouTube channel to cross 10 crore subscriber-base

Led by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series had just 3 crore subscribers at the beginning of 2018 and rocketed to over 7 crore in a short time. 

T-Series becomes first YouTube channel to cross 10 crore subscriber-base

Indian music giant T Series on Wednesday became the first YouTube channel to have gained 10 crore subscriber-base. As of 5 pm on Wednesday, it has 100,012,974 subscribers. T Series is currently at the top spot when it comes to subscriber base on YouTube after it dethroned Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's channel PewDiePie. T Series and PewDiePie had been involved in a neck and neck contest for months for the top YouTube spot. As of Wednesday, PewDiePie has 96,184747 subscribers.  

Led by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series had just 3 crore subscribers at the beginning of 2018 and rocketed to over 7 crore in a short time. The meteoric rise was propelled by the introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service. T-Series is a popular music and production house in India since the 1980s. It has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

Live TV

In May, a soft-spoken and uncharacteristically serious Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg had called for an end to the “Subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign. His message came after terrorist Brenton Tarrant on 15 March 2019 opened fire and killed 51 people inside two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch. The 28-year-old Australian mercilessly shot dead people gathered for prayers inside a mosque in an otherwise peaceful locality. Before carrying out the attacks, he said on FB live stream, "Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie." 

Speaking about the incident, more than 45 days after the attacks, PewDiePie says in the video, “To have my name associated with something so unspeakably vile, has affected me in more ways than I’ve let show.” 

Tags:
T-Series becomes first YouTube channel to cross 10 crore subscriber-base
Next
Story

DMRC asks Game of Thrones fans to use headphones in metro while watching finale

Must Watch

PT3M2S

5W1H: Naveen Patnaik takes Oath as Odisha CM for 5th Term