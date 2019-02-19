T-Series less than 10,000 subscribers behind PewDiePie in race for YouTube top spot

NEW DELHI: The ongoing battle for YouTube supremacy between PewDiePie and Indian music brand T-Series is getting very intense as PewDiePie, which has been most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years, was less than 10,000 subscribers ahead of T-Series at 4:45pm IST on Tuesday.

Last week, Irish gamer JackSepticEye had said that it was quite possible T-Series would defeat PewDiePie in the coming days. JackSepticEye is one of the biggest supporters of PewDiePie and he had urged his followers to back the Swedish YouTuber. "This is just sad.... you can end this madness by subscribing to PewDiePie! TIME IS RUNNING OUT," he had tweeted with a link to Pewds’ livestream.

Led by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series is a household name in India since the 1980s. Bhushan is the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated by the underworld mafia D Company in 1997. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

At the beginning of 2018, T-Series had about 30 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. The introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service, the subscriber list sky-rocketed to over 70 million in just six months.

While PewDiePie is trying very hard to gather subscribers, T-Series seems to have focused on its business. The Indian company has already earned a staggering 86 million subscribers on its own.