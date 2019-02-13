T-Series not even 25,000 subscribers behind PewDiePie in race for Youtube top spot

NEW DELHI: Indian music brand T-Series is not even 25,000 subscribers behind PewDiePie in the race for YouTube top spot. PewDiePie has been most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years. At 3 pm on Wednesday, PewDiePie was ahead by 22,839 subscribers.

Recently, top online gaming platform Roblox banned PewDiePie after the Swedish YouTuber streamed himself live in a bid to remain at the top of YouTube's most-subscribed channels.

A top Roblox staff confirmed that PewDiePie has been banned at the online gaming platform, reported Dexerto.com

"PewDiePie is no longer permitted on Roblox due to his content redirecting to unsafe and inappropriate sites/channels, as well as continued inappropriate behaviour, that would not be permitted on Roblox, on his own channel," said a Roblox staff member.

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has turned to the platform in a desperate attempt to widen the subscriber gap with his powerful rival Indian music brand T-Series.

Responding to the ban, some Pewds' fanboys said that it is not legitimate because he did not violate the platform's rules and that he was kicked out for some off-site actions.

T-Series is drawing near to eclipsing the Pewd’s subscriber account, and it doesn’t seem like the Swedish YouTuber will get any more support through Roblox content after the ban.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has been the world's most-subscribed YouTuber since 2013.

PewDiePie supporters are working hard to ensure it does not lose the top spot to T-Series. They have been using several tactics like putting a million dollar billboard in Times Square and circulating a supportive tweet by a right-wing political party in the United Kingdom.

T-Series is a household name in India since the 1980s. The music label is led by Bhushan Kumar, the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated by the underworld mafia D Company in 1997. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages.

It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.