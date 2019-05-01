T Series races towards 10 crore YouTube subscribers count, leaves PewDiePie way behind

Indian music giant T Series is racing towards getting 10 crore YouTube subscribers way ahead of Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's channel PewDiePie. T Series and PewDiePie had been involved in a neck and neck contest for weeks for the throne of the top YouTube spot. As of 2:30 pm on Wednesday, T-Series was 1366576 points ahead of PewDiePie.

T-Series had taken a definitive lead against the Swedish channel in March. Led by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series had just 30 million subscribers at the beginning of 2018 and rocketed to over 70 million in a short time. The meteoric rise was propelled by the introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service.

However, after releasing the racist diss track against T-Series on YouTube, PewDiePie bounced back on the top in early April. Pewds had even released a “Congratulations” video where he attacked India's caste-system and accuses T-Series and Bhushan Kumar of song piracy and 'alleged evasion of huge tax'.

"India got YouTube figured out...How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... Maybe all those ads will solve your crippling poverty," he said adding a racist statement, "Indians are poo poo in their brains." Immediately after gaining a lead then, PewDiePie had tweeted “big lol” along with a screenshot of the subscribers' count.

PewDiePie had also released another video "We lost. (Not happy)", where he conceded defeat against T-Series. "Let's get real here. T-Series have already passed. Let's just acknowledge the situation. It's over, okay? We ain't never gonna get to 100," PewDiePie had noted.

T-Series, a popular music and production house in India since the 1980s, has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.