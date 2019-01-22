T-Series vs PewDiePie war on YouTube just got political

The T-Series vs PewDiePie war just took a political turn on Monday. The UK Independence Party (UKIP), a Britain-based right-wing outfit, gave a shoutout to Swedish content creator Felix Kjellberg for his one-man 'PewDiePie' YouTube channel.

“Are you doing your part? Help protect freedom of speech on the internet by sharing and signing this petition against the EU Copyright Directive. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to @pewdiepie on YouTube and keep the corporate @TSeries from the top,” tweeted UK Independence Party.

Are you doing your part? Help protect freedom of speech on the internet by sharing and signing this petition against the EU Copyright Directive. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to @pewdiepie on YouTube and keep the corporate @TSeries from the top.https://t.co/9LQ4URJSi8 — UKIP (@UKIP) January 20, 2019

UKIP's tweet supporting PewDiePie was made in relation to the 'Save the Internet' movement, led by individuals and non-profit organizations to preserve network neutrality and act against bandwidth distribution discrimination on the Internet and large corporates engaging in such practices.

PewDiePie had earlier tweeted the change.org petition calling to "Stop the censor-ship machinery! Save the Internet" to his 16 million Twitter followers: “200 000 signatures as of yesterday, very epic! KEEP SIGNING THIS PETITION!”

KEEP SIGNING THIS IT MAKES A DIFFERENCE https://t.co/UeFVhIWa0o — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) January 19, 2019

It was later retweeted by UKIP, sending Pewds into an online frenzy.

The long-drawn war between Indian record label T-Series and YouTuber PewDiePie intensified in 2018 after the former's fast ascent to the top. PewDiePie, known for his video-game commentary and controversial comments, has been the most-subscribed YouTube channel for last five years. However, this was challenged by T-Series, which gained over 72 million within months, thanks to India's game-changing data service penetration.

The battle witnessed Pewds – as the young legion of PewDiePie fans call themselves – hacking worldwide printers, Google Chromecasts and defacing the Wall Street Journal website. Many other top YouTube content creators – who traditionally competed with the Swedish YouTuber – came out in his support and stop T-Series in its tracks.

PewDiePie ultimately zoomed ahead in the war with YouTube purging spam accounts which led to a substantial loss of subscriber count for T-Series.

With T-Series continuing at number two spot for the most followed channel on YouTube, the battle could soon rear its head again.